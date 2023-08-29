After batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Colin Selby) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Isbel has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.8%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 39
.243 AVG .233
.267 OBP .270
.357 SLG .403
9 XBH 15
2 HR 3
13 RBI 14
18/3 K/BB 29/7
4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Selby (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
