The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73) and Kansas City Royals (41-91) clash on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Pirates will call on Johan Oviedo (7-13) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-12).

Royals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (7-13, 4.46 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-12, 5.02 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-12) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.

The 39-year-old has put up a 5.02 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Greinke has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greinke has 17 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 23 appearances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (7-13) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 4.46 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Oviedo has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

The 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

