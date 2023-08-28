Player props are listed for Bryan Reynolds and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI (146 total hits). He has stolen 38 bases.

He has a .278/.318/.502 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 112 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashed .248/.292/.417 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Oviedo Stats

The Pirates will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (7-13) for his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 26 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 40th.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 5.0 4 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 16 4.0 5 4 4 3 5 vs. Reds Aug. 11 5.0 5 6 6 4 2 at Brewers Aug. 6 7.0 2 0 0 6 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 7.0 6 1 1 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .263/.324/.458 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 70 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .252/.372/.396 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

