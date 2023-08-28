Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Pirates on August 28, 2023
Player props are listed for Bryan Reynolds and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI (146 total hits). He has stolen 38 bases.
- He has a .278/.318/.502 slash line on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 112 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI.
- He's slashed .248/.292/.417 so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Johan Oviedo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Oviedo Stats
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (7-13) for his 27th start of the season.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.
- In 26 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 40th.
Oviedo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|5
|6
|6
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Johan Oviedo's player props with BetMGM.
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .263/.324/.458 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 70 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .252/.372/.396 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.