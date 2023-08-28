Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see Zack Greinke starting for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 127 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 526 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.415 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Greinke (1-12) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing four scoreless innings of relief and allowing two hits.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 22 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has made 23 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale

