How to Watch the Royals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see Zack Greinke starting for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 127 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 526 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.415 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Greinke (1-12) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing four scoreless innings of relief and allowing two hits.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 22 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Angel Zerpa
|Dany Jimenez
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Adrian Martinez
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Bryce Miller
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 15-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Logan Gilbert
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Johan Oviedo
|8/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Ortiz
|8/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mitch Keller
|9/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|9/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Tanner Houck
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Chris Sale
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.