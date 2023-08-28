Monday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (41-91) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 28.

The Pirates will look to Johan Oviedo (7-13) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-12).

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 35 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (526 total, 4.0 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule