MJ Melendez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .232 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 80 of 123 games this season (65.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.6% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|61
|.228
|AVG
|.236
|.299
|OBP
|.302
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.46), 45th in WHIP (1.328), and 40th in K/9 (8).
