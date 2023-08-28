MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .232 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

In 80 of 123 games this season (65.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (16.3%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.6% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 61 .228 AVG .236 .299 OBP .302 .360 SLG .418 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings