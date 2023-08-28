Maikel Garcia vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 67 of 96 games this season (69.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (4.2%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has had an RBI in 36 games this year (37.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.316
|AVG
|.245
|.351
|OBP
|.300
|.420
|SLG
|.326
|14
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|34/12
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
