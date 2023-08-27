The Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 145 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.318/.504 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 112 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He's slashing .251/.295/.421 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (10-7) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 27th start of the season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 26 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Aug. 21 7.0 5 1 1 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 30 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 41 walks and 82 RBI (147 total hits). He has swiped 35 bases.

He's slashing .279/.341/.466 on the year.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .521 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and 15 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 27 doubles, 11 home runs, 75 walks and 41 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .268/.385/.417 so far this season.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

