As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, August 27, Luis Castillo will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (73-56) as they take on the Kansas City Royals (41-90), who will answer with Alec Marsh. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +220. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 49, or 57.6%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 6-1 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 36, or 31.3%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+275) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Drew Waters 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+275) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

