Nelson Velazquez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .235 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- In 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games this year, and 9.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In eight games this season (38.1%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Mariners surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (10-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
