The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .234.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 80 of 122 games this season (65.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.4%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 29 games this year (23.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .228 AVG .240 .299 OBP .307 .360 SLG .425 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 78/19 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings