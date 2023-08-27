Michael Massey vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Massey (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mariners Player Props
|Royals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 53.4% of his games this year (55 of 103), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Massey has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 games this year (25.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|55
|.240
|AVG
|.217
|.308
|OBP
|.244
|.360
|SLG
|.370
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/14
|K/BB
|49/6
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.