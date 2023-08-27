After hitting .304 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty is batting .286 with four doubles and five walks.
  • In 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%) Beaty has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
.357 AVG .267
.438 OBP .371
.357 SLG .400
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
3/1 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (10-7) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
