The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 69.5% of his games this season (66 of 95), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in four games this season (4.2%), homering in 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.9% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year (38 of 95), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.316 AVG .244
.351 OBP .302
.420 SLG .328
14 XBH 9
1 HR 3
27 RBI 17
34/12 K/BB 49/15
9 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.