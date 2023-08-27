Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 41 of 71 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (21.1%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .250 AVG .238 .274 OBP .276 .366 SLG .413 9 XBH 15 2 HR 3 13 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 28/7 4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings