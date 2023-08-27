Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • Isbel has gotten a hit in 41 of 71 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Isbel has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 38
.250 AVG .238
.274 OBP .276
.366 SLG .413
9 XBH 15
2 HR 3
13 RBI 14
18/3 K/BB 28/7
4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (10-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.