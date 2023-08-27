On Sunday, Drew Waters (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .235.

Waters has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (39 of 68), with multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Waters has an RBI in 19 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including seven multi-run games (10.3%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .279 AVG .197 .364 OBP .254 .510 SLG .328 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/10 K/BB 53/10 3 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings