On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.318), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (145) this season.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 67.2% of his games this year (86 of 128), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (32.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 128), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 48 games this year (37.5%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 games this year (46.1%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 67 .302 AVG .256 .335 OBP .303 .563 SLG .448 31 XBH 27 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/13 K/BB 59/16 13 SB 24

