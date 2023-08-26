Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose State Spartans versus the No. 6 USC Trojans is one of two games on the Week 0 college football slate that features a ranked team in play.
Info on how to watch the best games this week in college football is included for you.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
Navy Midshipmen vs. No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, August 26
- Venue: Aviva Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Livestream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)
San Jose State Spartans at No. 6 USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, August 26
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Livestream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-31.5)
Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.