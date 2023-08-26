Empoli FC versus AC Monza is one of many solid options on Saturday's Serie A slate.

Watch AC Monza vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC (0-0-1) is on the road to face AC Monza (0-0-1) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AC Monza (-110)

AC Monza (-110) Underdog: Empoli FC (+290)

Empoli FC (+290) Draw: (+245)

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Atalanta

Atalanta (1-0-0) is on the road to match up with Frosinone Calcio (0-0-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Atalanta (-145)

Atalanta (-145) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+340)

Frosinone Calcio (+340) Draw: (+290)

Watch AC Milan vs Torino FC

Torino FC (0-1-0) journeys to match up with AC Milan (1-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AC Milan (-170)

AC Milan (-170) Underdog: Torino FC (+450)

Torino FC (+450) Draw: (+280)

Watch Hellas Verona vs AS Roma

AS Roma (0-1-0) makes the trip to play Hellas Verona (1-0-0) at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AS Roma (-120)

AS Roma (-120) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+320)

Hellas Verona (+320) Draw: (+235)

