Julio Rodriguez takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Seattle Mariners' (72-56) game against the Kansas City Royals (41-89) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (11-5, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-14, 6.01 ERA).

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 3-14 with a 6.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has a 6.01 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.

Lyles has registered four quality starts this season.

Lyles will look to last five or more innings for his 16th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Jordan Lyles vs. Mariners

He will take the hill against a Mariners offense that ranks 20th in the league with 1059 total hits (on a .244 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .413 (15th in the league) with 161 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Lyles has pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out three against the Mariners this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (11-5) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 25 games.

He has 14 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

In 25 starts, Gilbert has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Logan Gilbert vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .394 (23rd in the league) with 125 home runs.

The Royals have gone 7-for-18 with two home runs and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

