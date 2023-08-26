Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Seattle Mariners-Kansas City Royals matchup at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI (145 total hits). He's also stolen 37 bases.

He's slashed .280/.321/.508 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics Aug. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 112 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a slash line of .253/.297/.424 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 at Athletics Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (11-5) for his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

In 25 starts this season, Gilbert has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9).

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 6.0 5 3 3 5 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 146 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.340/.461 on the season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 106 hits with 26 doubles, 11 home runs, 74 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .265/.382/.413 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.