J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 125 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 522 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.411 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (3-14) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Lyles has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton

