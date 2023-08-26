Saturday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (72-56) taking on the Kansas City Royals (41-89) at 4:10 PM (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Mariners, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (11-5, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (3-14, 6.01 ERA).

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The previous 10 Royals contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31.6%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (522 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule