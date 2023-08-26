Jin-young Ko will be among those competing at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Ko at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2200 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jin-young Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Ko has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Ko has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Ko has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances.

Ko hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 18 -7 280 2 13 3 5 $1.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Ko played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The courses that Ko has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,590 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was good enough to place her in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Ko shot better than 68% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Ko did not card a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ko carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Ko's six birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 4.3.

In that most recent competition, Ko's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Ko finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ko had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Ko Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.