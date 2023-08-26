Drew Waters vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Drew Waters (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, five walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mariners Player Props
|Royals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has six doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .233.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (34.3%), including seven multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.279
|AVG
|.193
|.364
|OBP
|.246
|.510
|SLG
|.303
|12
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|53/9
|3
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.72 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert (11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.