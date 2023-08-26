On Saturday, Drew Waters (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, five walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters has six doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .233.
  • Waters has gotten a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Waters has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (34.3%), including seven multi-run games (10.4%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 35
.279 AVG .193
.364 OBP .246
.510 SLG .303
12 XBH 6
4 HR 3
14 RBI 11
28/10 K/BB 53/9
3 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.72 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Gilbert (11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
