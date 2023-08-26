On Saturday, Drew Waters (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, five walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has six doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .233.

Waters has gotten a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (34.3%), including seven multi-run games (10.4%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .279 AVG .193 .364 OBP .246 .510 SLG .303 12 XBH 6 4 HR 3 14 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 53/9 3 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings