Dairon Blanco -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .247.
  • Blanco has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (32.3%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (22.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.297 AVG .212
.333 OBP .305
.486 SLG .404
5 XBH 6
0 HR 1
7 RBI 7
11/2 K/BB 13/5
5 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
