The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez ready for the first of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 124 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 517 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.405 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (8-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Singer has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 25 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller

