Nelson Velazquez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez -- batting .229 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mariners Player Props
|Royals vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Mariners
|Royals vs Mariners Odds
|Royals vs Mariners Prediction
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .234 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in 35.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 20), and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (35.0%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Matt Duffy
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Michael Massey
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.353
|AVG
|.000
|.450
|OBP
|.077
|.824
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.78 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.