Lin Zhu (No. 48 ranking) will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22) in the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land on Friday, August 25.

Alexandrova carries -165 odds to clinch a spot in the final versus Zhu (+135).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, August 25

Friday, August 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Ekaterina Alexandrova +135 Odds to Win Match -165 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +160 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 38.5% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Zhu took down No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexandrova took home the win 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 versus Xinyu Wang in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.

Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.

In her 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Alexandrova is averaging 21.4 games per match while winning 55.1% of those games.

Alexandrova has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 55.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Zhu and Alexandrova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.