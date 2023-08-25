Kyle Isbel vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Kyle Isbel (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Athletics.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .240.
- In 40 of 69 games this year (58.0%) Isbel has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 29.0% of his games this season, Isbel has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (36.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.231
|.274
|OBP
|.266
|.366
|SLG
|.388
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|18/3
|K/BB
|27/6
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
