Take a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (16-17), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lynx ready for their matchup against the Dallas Wings (18-15) at College Park Center on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

On Tuesday when these squads last met, the Lynx defeated the Wings 91-86.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier paces the Lynx in scoring (21.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.9), and posts 2.4 assists. She also posts 1.5 steals (seventh in the WNBA) and 1 block.

The Lynx receive 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

The Lynx receive 5.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

The Lynx receive 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Diamond Miller.

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -7.5 167.5

