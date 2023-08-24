2023 CP Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada is the site of the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-27 ($2.4M purse), with Hyo Joo Kim the favorite (+1000) and Paula Reto the most recent winner.
CP Women’s Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
CP Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 10:44 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|AIG Women’s Open
|4th
|-6
|8
|70-70-68-74
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|2nd
|-13
|2
|71-70-69-65
|Amundi Evian Championship
|20th
|-2
|12
|71-72-67-72
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 4:21 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Korda Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|AIG Women’s Open
|11th
|-2
|12
|73-70-69-74
|Amundi Evian Championship
|9th
|-5
|9
|70-73-64-72
|U.S. Women’s Open
|64th
|+13
|22
|76-73-72-80
Celine Boutier
- Tee Time: 3:59 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|AIG Women’s Open
|16th
|-1
|13
|74-71-74-68
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|1st
|-15
|0
|69-68-66-70
|Amundi Evian Championship
|1st
|-14
|0
|66-69-67-68
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 10:55 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|AIG Women’s Open
|44th
|+4
|18
|72-71-75-74
|Amundi Evian Championship
|9th
|-5
|9
|69-71-71-68
|Greater Toledo LPGA Classic
|MC
|+1
|-
|66-77
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 3:59 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Grant Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|AIG Women’s Open
|11th
|-2
|12
|73-69-68-76
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|20th
|-6
|9
|71-69-72-70
|Amundi Evian Championship
|16th
|-3
|11
|69-71-70-71
CP Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|+1800
|Xiyu Lin
|+2000
|Nasa Hataoka
|+2000
|Lilia Vu
|+2000
|Jin-young Ko
|+2200
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|+2800
|Ayaka Furue
|+2800
|Yuka Saso
|+3300
|Allisen Corpuz
|+3300
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|+3500
