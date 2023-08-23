Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the way for the Kansas City Royals (40-88) on Wednesday, August 23, when they take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (36-90) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 3:37 PM ET.

The Royals are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+110). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have won two out of the 12 games, or 16.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Royals have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Royals have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (28.5%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 32 times in 115 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

