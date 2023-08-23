Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will try to outdo Aledmys Diaz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are third-worst in MLB play with 122 home runs.

Kansas City is 23rd in baseball, slugging .393.

The Royals are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (513 total, four per game).

The Royals' .300 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Royals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Kansas City's 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.411).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Ragans has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Ragans will look to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.4 frames per appearance).

In 12 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Bryce Miller 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Andre Jackson 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Mitch Keller

