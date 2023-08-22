The Kansas City Royals (40-87) will lean on Bobby Witt Jr. when they visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (35-90) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, August 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Royals are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Angel Zerpa - KC (1-1, 6.08 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (3-3, 4.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have won two, or 18.2%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Royals have gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 34 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 32-84 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

