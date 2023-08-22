After hitting .222 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Dany Jimenez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez

Dany Jimenez TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .259 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Velazquez has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 38.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 18), and 11.3% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (61.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 .348 AVG .000 .348 OBP .143 .870 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 4 HR 0 5 RBI 0 6/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings