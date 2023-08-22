Michael Massey vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Michael Massey (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Dany Jimenez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 53 of 99 games this year (53.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (19.2%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has an RBI in 29 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 games this year (25.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.240
|AVG
|.224
|.308
|OBP
|.253
|.360
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/14
|K/BB
|46/6
|3
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Jimenez starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has nine appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In nine games this season, he has compiled a 6.75 ERA and averages 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .185 against him.
