Kyle Isbel vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Athletics Player Props
|Royals vs Athletics Prediction
|Royals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Athletics
|Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Athletics Odds
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while batting .240.
- Isbel has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.6%).
- In 5.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.231
|.274
|OBP
|.266
|.366
|SLG
|.393
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|18/3
|K/BB
|27/6
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Jimenez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- In nine games this season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .185 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.