After hitting .219 with a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Dany Jimenez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .229 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 36 of 64 games this year (56.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.8%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 17 games this season (26.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 64 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .279 AVG .182 .364 OBP .220 .510 SLG .273 12 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 28/10 K/BB 52/6 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings