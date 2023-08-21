Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 141 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs, 27 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He's slashing .281/.320/.500 on the year.

Witt Jr. will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI.

He's slashing .254/.297/.431 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Paul Blackburn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Blackburn Stats

The Athletics' Paul Blackburn (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Blackburn has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Blackburn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 16 7.0 6 0 0 8 1 at Nationals Aug. 11 5.2 8 4 4 3 4 vs. Giants Aug. 5 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Rockies Jul. 29 6.0 9 2 2 7 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 5.1 5 1 1 5 3

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has collected 84 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .245/.329/.469 slash line so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

