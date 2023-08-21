Tucker Davidson will look to control Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics when they take on his Kansas City Royals on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 121 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 505 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined 1.415 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Davidson to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old left-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 24 times this year.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away Angel Zerpa Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.