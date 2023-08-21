MJ Melendez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- batting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .234 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Melendez is batting .381 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 65.3% of his games this year (77 of 118), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29 games this year (24.6%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 118 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|56
|.228
|AVG
|.242
|.299
|OBP
|.310
|.360
|SLG
|.425
|18
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|72/18
|3
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.80 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.09, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .289 batting average against him.
