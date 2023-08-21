The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .258 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Duffy has had a hit in 35 of 65 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits five times (7.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (15.4%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .318 AVG .192 .385 OBP .232 .388 SLG .244 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 13/7 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings