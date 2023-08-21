Fiona Crawley 2023 US Open Odds
A round of 128 match is coming up for Fiona Crawley in the US Open, and she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Crawley is +50000 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Crawley at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Crawley's Next Match
After her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kimberly Birrell in the qualification final, Crawley will play Pavlyuchenkova in the round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29 at 3:00 PM ET.
Fiona Crawley Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Crawley Stats
- Crawley is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 112-ranked Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- The 21-year-old Crawley is 0-1 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.
- In her one match over the past 12 months, across all court types, Crawley has averaged 14.0 games.
- Over the past year, Crawley has been victorious in 0.0% of her return games and 28.6% of her service games.
