Player props are available for Nico Hoerner and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs, 27 walks and 79 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen 36 bases.

He's slashing .281/.321/.502 on the season.

Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 55 RBI (109 total hits).

He has a slash line of .256/.299/.435 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.

Hendricks has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2 at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Braves Aug. 4 4.0 8 7 7 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 7.0 8 3 3 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 6.1 4 3 3 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 135 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.346/.406 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with four walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 112 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .326/.375/.564 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.