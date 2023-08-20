Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 121 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .245 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 502 (four per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-13) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Lyles has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock

