The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .234 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Melendez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .455.
  • Melendez has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year (41 of 117), with two or more runs nine times (7.7%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 55
.228 AVG .241
.299 OBP .311
.360 SLG .424
18 XBH 22
6 HR 6
24 RBI 20
66/24 K/BB 70/18
3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
