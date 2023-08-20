Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) play Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (9-22) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, August 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota's previous game ended in a win over Seattle 78-70 on the road. Napheesa Collier (24 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%) and McBride (21 PTS, 2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 3-10 from 3PT) led the way for the Lynx. Sami Whitcomb (23 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Jewell Loyd (15 PTS, 2 BLK, 26.3 FG%) were the top performers for the Storm.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-185 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Storm (+150 to win)

What's the spread?: Lynx (-4.5)

What's the over/under?: 161.5

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx's offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 79.6 points per game, has played better than their second-worst defense (84.3 points allowed per game).

Minnesota is averaging 34.1 boards per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing 34.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Lynx rank seventh in the WNBA with 19.0 assists per contest.

Minnesota, who is sixth in the league with 13.4 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lynx are struggling, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.5 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (31.9%).

Minnesota is allowing 9.1 three-pointers per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing a 34.8% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked) to its opponents.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Lynx's offense has been slightly better at home, where they score 79.8 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 79.4 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been worse at home, where they surrender 86.1 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 82.6 per game.

When playing at home, Minnesota averages 34.1 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 34.1, while on the road it averages 34.2 per game and allows 35.2.

The Lynx average 1.2 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (19.6 at home, 18.4 on the road). In 2023, Minnesota has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.3 per game at home versus 13.4 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12.7 at home versus 12.4 on the road).

In 2023 the Lynx average 6.3 made three-pointers at home and 6.8 away, shooting 30.9% from deep at home compared to 32.8% away.

Minnesota concedes 0.5 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (9.3). But it allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (35.4% in home games compared to 34.3% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-4).

The Lynx have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Minnesota's record against the spread is 16-14-0.

Minnesota has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lynx have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

