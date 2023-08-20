Michael Massey vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and four RBI), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cubs.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Cubs Odds
|Royals vs Cubs Prediction
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 51 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 97 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.240
|AVG
|.217
|.308
|OBP
|.247
|.360
|SLG
|.380
|12
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|21
|32/14
|K/BB
|44/6
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.