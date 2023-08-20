Matt Beaty vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is hitting .278 with three doubles and three walks.
- Beaty has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.357
|AVG
|.235
|.438
|OBP
|.316
|.357
|SLG
|.412
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (4-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
